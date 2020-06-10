You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indiana man gets 6 years for killing police dog
urgent

Indiana man gets 6 years for killing police dog

{{featured_button_text}}

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a police dog that was pursuing him.

Richard Garrett, 20, learned his sentence after admitting to charges including striking a law enforcement animal and resisting law enforcement.

A 5-year-old Belgian Malinois named Harlej was fatally shot in the head in a wooded area of suburban Fishers last Nov. 13 while tracking a driver who had fled his vehicle, police have said.

WATCH NOW: School officials to survey families on Morton rebranding efforts; group protests board decisions
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered at Walmart

Garrett was driving a stolen vehicle traveling at about 100 mph on Interstate 69 when the car spun out of control and Garrett took off on foot, authorities said.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts