Indiana man gets 6 years for killing police dog

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a police dog that was pursuing him.
Richard Garrett, 20, learned his sentence after admitting to charges including striking a law enforcement animal and resisting law enforcement.
A 5-year-old Belgian Malinois named Harlej was fatally shot in the head in a wooded area of suburban Fishers last Nov. 13 while tracking a driver who had fled his vehicle, police have said.
Garrett was driving a stolen vehicle traveling at about 100 mph on Interstate 69 when the car spun out of control and Garrett took off on foot, authorities said.
