You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indiana man killed in police shooting drew revolver, police say
alert urgent

Indiana man killed in police shooting drew revolver, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana man fatally shot by police after calling them for help had drawn a .38 caliber revolver on them, State Police said Wednesday.

After Michael Faries, 69, of Oakland City called 911 stating he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Collier and a Petersburg police officer went Sunday afternoon to Faries' home, police said.

Officer responding to 911 call fatally shoots caller, police say

While at the front door, Deputy Collier could see Faries, agitated and yelling, inside the home and noticed he had his right hand in a bulging pocket, police said. Collier stepped inside the home and ordered Faries to remove his hand from the pocket. Faries drew the revolver from the pocket, and Collier shot Faries twice, police said.

The officers initiated CPR, but Faries succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to prosecutors for review.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops series

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts