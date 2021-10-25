Indiana man still repairing foreign cars after half-century

The two saw the filling station on Home Avenue was up for sale, so they moved in and opened up the shop.

Bougher said during the early days of the business, they serviced almost exclusively Volkswagens, since those were the only foreign cars in town. He said they fixed a lot of Beetles and the iconic vans that became a symbol of the Hippie movement.

“I never, ever had a hippie cheat me out of money,” he said “Some of them were seedy looking people, but they’d always pay you.”

It didn’t take long for Hondas and Toyotas to start appearing on the roadways, and soon they were fixing those, too. Then came Nissans, BMWs, Mercedes and every other major foreign car brand. Before long, the shop was humming with business.

In 1990, Balg retired from the shop, but Bougher wasn’t ready to quit. He bought out his partner’s share and kept the business going.

“I never did change the name,” he said. “That just confuses people when you do stuff like that.”

In all that time, Bougher never had any aspirations to expand or grow the business. It made enough money to pay the bills, support his family and he liked it just the way it was.