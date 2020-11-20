Indiana man wanted on charge alleging he repeatedly molested girl in Hammond

CROWN POINT — A Rochester, Indiana, man was wanted Friday on a charge alleging he repeatedly molested a girl from 2013 to 2016, when she was between the ages of 7 and 9.

Ricky A. White Jr., 41, is accused of sexually abusing the girl at two different homes in Hammond.

The girl first disclosed the abuse in June, after noticing a younger child who spent time with White was searching for "naked movies" after visits with him, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl told police White sexually abused her several times between 2013 and 2016.

The last time, White attempted to force the girl to perform a sex act on him and she started "crying, screaming and kicking," and White left her bedroom, court records allege.

The girl told police "White is a terrible person who she wishes would die," records state.

