Indiana names all educators Teacher of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana teachers will get to call themselves Teacher of the Year in 2021.

The Indiana Department of Education announced Tuesday it would collectively recognize all Hoosier teachers with its annual Teacher of the Year title, typically given to just one K-12 educator.

Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick made the announcement in a Tuesday morning webinar among school leaders across the state noting teachers who have stepped up to serve their students and communities during the unexpected challenges brought by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s our way to show as much respect and gratitude and recognition for all of you through this entire process," McCormick said in the Tuesday webinar.

The IDOE has led its Teacher of the Year recognition program for more than 60 years, according to a department news release. Typically, school districts are encouraged to select school-level and district-level teachers of the year to advance to the state level for screening by a selection committee of former Teacher of the Year recipients, IDOE staff and other community, business and higher education leaders.

The 2020 Teacher of the Year is Katie Pourcho, an elementary school art teacher in the Danville Community School Corp.