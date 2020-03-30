Indiana National Guard lending a hand at NWI food bank

MERRILLVILLE — The Indiana National Guard will put its boots to the ground for food assistance throughout the state.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced late last week the National Guard will be deployed to work at six banks throughout the state, including sites in Merrillville, Bloomington, Lafayette, Fort Wayne and Marion, which will have two locations.
On Monday, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana welcomed 12 troops, who will help with emergency assistance operations, work with staff and fill volunteer roles. According to the food back, there has been a 60% decrease in volunteers amid COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions.
The Guard will work with staff during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and some weekends.
“Everyone is home; the recently unemployed, the children on free/reduced lunch programs, seniors, everyone”, said Victor A. Garcia, executive director. “We are transitioning our operations to address the need in the safest way possible.”
To help addresses an increased need in the community, the food bank is launching five new programs:
- Senior food box deliveries: A program for seniors who are at high risk, shut in their homes, don't have transportation or don’t qualify for government assistance.
- Drive-thru only mobile market food distributions.
- Mini mobile market distributions at school sites for families with children who receive free or reduced lunch.
- Targeted mobile market food distributions for displaced/unemployed individuals in hospitality, retail, etc.
- Mini mobile market distributions with bulk items.
"Thank you to the State of Indiana and Gov. Holcomb for responding quickly to the crisis, as well as our donors, partners, and friends who are rallying together to provide the resources necessary to help us creatively and safely meet the increased need for food assistance. There is no way we could do this on our own," Garcia said.
The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Feeding America and other partners to continue to address the evolving needs in the community.
For a list of food assistance resources, visit www.in.gov/fssa/dfr/5768.htm for an interactive map.
