Indiana not detailing ICU capacity as coronavirus cases grow

When asked whether the state had a two-week supply of such items available, Box replied: “We are better off than that, I can guarantee you. I’ve got many hospitals and local health departments that haven’t even yet asked for their allotment.”

Infection spreads

Indiana’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by 115 to reach a total of 477, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Marion County, home of Indianapolis, had most of the state's new coronavirus cases — 67 — bringing its total to 226 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Central Indiana accounts for the majority of the state's confirmed coronavirus illnesses. Among suburban Indianapolis counties, Hamilton had 30 cases; Johnson had 24, and Hendricks had 15 cases.

Northern Indiana's St. Joseph and Lake counties had 19 cases each. No other Indiana counties had 10 or more confirmed cases.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Stay-at-home order