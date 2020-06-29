You are the owner of this article.
Indiana regulators deny request from NIPSCO, other utilities to charge customers for lost revenue during the pandemic
NIPSCO and other utilities asked the state to let them charge customers for electricity they didn't use during the pandemic, a request that was denied.

A state regulatory agency has denied the request of NIPSCO and other utilities to charge customers for electricity and natural gas they did not use during the coronavirus pandemic.

NIPSCO, Duke Energy Indiana, Indiana Michigan Power Co., Indianapolis Power & Light, Vectren and five other utilities petitioned Indiana to track losses from lower gas and electricity use during the COVID-19 outbreak for future recovery through rate hikes, arguing the state guaranteed a certain profit margin when originally setting their rates. Utilities said they suffered financial losses during the pandemic when many businesses closed as a result of stay-at-home orders.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission shot down the request to recover lost revenue.

"Under the regulatory compact, at a base level, utilities are obligated to provide safe, reliable service and customers are obligated to pay just and reasonable rates for any such service they receive," the IURC said in in its order. "The balance of this order seeks to work toward allowing customers to meet their obligation while providing utilities the reasonable relief they need to help such customers do so. However, asking customers to go beyond their obligation and pay for service they did not receive is beyond reasonable utility relief based on the facts before us.”

The IURC also extended the prohibition on disconnecting utility service during the moratorium for another 45 days, until August 14. Utilities cannot collect late fees, convenience fees, deposits and reconnection fees during that period.

Instead, utilities must offer payment plans of at least six months to all customers who fall behind on their utility bills during the pandemic.

“Temporarily prohibiting disconnections until August 14, 2020 is a balanced solution that allows both customers and utilities additional time to enter into reasonable payment arrangements to address any arrearages that may have accumulated and maintain essential utility services for the benefit of all customers, the utilities, and other stakeholders," the IURC rules.

While customers won't be charged for electricity they didn't use, such as at a closed restaurant or bar, those who struggled to pay their utility bills because of a job loss or reduced income may have to pay more later.

The IURC decided to let utilities track the COVID-19 impacts on the prohibition of disconnections and late fees, "which may be considered for cost recovery in the future."

