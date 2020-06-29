Indiana regulators deny request from NIPSCO, other utilities to charge customers for lost revenue during the pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A state regulatory agency has denied the request of NIPSCO and other utilities to charge customers for electricity and natural gas they did not use during the coronavirus pandemic.

NIPSCO, Duke Energy Indiana, Indiana Michigan Power Co., Indianapolis Power & Light, Vectren and five other utilities petitioned Indiana to track losses from lower gas and electricity use during the COVID-19 outbreak for future recovery through rate hikes, arguing the state guaranteed a certain profit margin when originally setting their rates. Utilities said they suffered financial losses during the pandemic when many businesses closed as a result of stay-at-home orders.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission shot down the request to recover lost revenue.

"Under the regulatory compact, at a base level, utilities are obligated to provide safe, reliable service and customers are obligated to pay just and reasonable rates for any such service they receive," the IURC said in in its order. "The balance of this order seeks to work toward allowing customers to meet their obligation while providing utilities the reasonable relief they need to help such customers do so. However, asking customers to go beyond their obligation and pay for service they did not receive is beyond reasonable utility relief based on the facts before us.”