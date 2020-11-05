Indiana reports more than 4,400 COVID-19 new cases in a day, breaking previous record

Another five deaths have died from COVID-19 COVID-19 in the Region Thursday while, for the first time, Indiana reported over 4,000 new cases during a 24-hour period.

The five-county Northwest Indiana region also added 857 new cases.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 387 in Lake County, 63 in Porter County, 69 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and six in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The Porter County Health Department had not updated its data as of Thursday afternoon.

Across Indiana, 45 more deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 4,269.

The number of deaths in Indiana listed as probable jumped by two, to 242 total. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Thursday occurred between Oct. 23 and Wednesday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.