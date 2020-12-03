Indiana reports over 8,500 COVID infections; NWI adds 9 deaths

Another nine COVID-19 deaths and 838 additional cases were reported Thursday in the five-county Northwest Indiana region.
Statewide, Indiana reported 8,527 new infections, breaking its record for the largest number of cases reported during a 24-hour period, updated data shows.
Newly reported deaths included four in Lake County, two in Porter County, one in LaPorte County and two in Jasper County, according to statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Statewide, 60 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,748.
Northwest Indiana death totals jumped to 737 since the pandemic began.
That total included 484 in Lake County, 118 in Porter County, 105 in LaPorte County, 17 in Jasper County and 13 in Newton County.
Newly reported deaths occurred between Nov. 24 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 285 deaths as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Case totals included 30,537 in Lake County, up 530; 9,273 in Porter County, up 157; 5,291 in LaPorte County, up 120; 1,677 in Jasper County, up 27; and 625 in Newton County, up four.
The Porter County Health Department listed 57 patients hospitalized, and 7,190 people recovered.
There were 8,527 new cases added throughout Indiana, pushing the state's total to 359,430. Newly reported cases occurred between Nov. 13 and Wednesday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,215 cases, up 36 from Wednesday, and 22,491 tests. Lansing had 2,011 cases, up 34, and 17,348 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 16% in Lake County, up from 14.6% the day before; 12.3% in Porter County, no change; 14.3% in LaPorte County, up from 13.7%; 15.6% in Newton County, up from 14.2%; and 14.2% in Jasper County, down from 14.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11.4% seven-day rate, up from 11% the day before, and 7.4% cumulative rate for all tests, no change. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 20-26.
ISDH reported 2,252,864 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,402,956 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
