Indiana reports over 8,500 COVID infections; NWI adds 9 deaths

Case totals included 30,537 in Lake County, up 530; 9,273 in Porter County, up 157; 5,291 in LaPorte County, up 120; 1,677 in Jasper County, up 27; and 625 in Newton County, up four.

The Porter County Health Department listed 57 patients hospitalized, and 7,190 people recovered.

There were 8,527 new cases added throughout Indiana, pushing the state's total to 359,430. Newly reported cases occurred between Nov. 13 and Wednesday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,215 cases, up 36 from Wednesday, and 22,491 tests. Lansing had 2,011 cases, up 34, and 17,348 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 16% in Lake County, up from 14.6% the day before; 12.3% in Porter County, no change; 14.3% in LaPorte County, up from 13.7%; 15.6% in Newton County, up from 14.2%; and 14.2% in Jasper County, down from 14.6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11.4% seven-day rate, up from 11% the day before, and 7.4% cumulative rate for all tests, no change. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 20-26.