Indiana sees highest daily COVID case increase since pandemic began; 10 more die in NWI

Another 10 people were reported dead to COVID-19 Thursday in Northwest Indiana as the state reported a record-breaking 3,649 new cases — the highest increase in a single day since the pandemic began.

New deaths in the Region included seven in Lake County, two in LaPorte County and one in Porter County.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 371 in Lake County, 56 in Porter County, 67 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 33 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 4,024.

Another 236 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Thursday occurred between Aug. 20 and Wednesday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.