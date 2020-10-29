 Skip to main content
Indiana sees highest daily COVID case increase since pandemic began; 10 more die in NWI
Lake County Health Department testing

Briana Polter, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, gets ready to transfer a COVID-19 test to a cooler on Tuesday. The Indiana State Department of Health opened a drive-thru testing site at the Lake County Health Department on Wednesday.

 Mary Freda, The Times

Another 10 people were reported dead to COVID-19 Thursday in Northwest Indiana as the state reported a record-breaking 3,649 new cases — the highest increase in a single day since the pandemic began.

New deaths in the Region included seven in Lake County, two in LaPorte County and one in Porter County.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 371 in Lake County, 56 in Porter County, 67 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 33 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 4,024.

Another 236 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Thursday occurred between Aug. 20 and Wednesday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Region added another 440 positive cases, bringing its overall infections total since the beginning of the pandemic to 22,235.

Northwest Indiana case totals included 15,074 in Lake County, 3,690 in Porter County, 2,488 in LaPorte County, 739 in Jasper County and 244 in Newton County.

In Porter County, 20 patients were hospitalized — a significant increase from just six the day before — and 2,780 had recovered, the county health department said.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 7.3% seven-day rate and a 5.9% cumulative rate for all tests and 14% seven-day rate and an 10.3% cumulative rate for unique individuals.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 9.7% for all tests and 14.9% for unique individuals in Lake County; 9.9% for all tests and 17.9% for unique individuals in Porter County; 8.6% for all tests and 13.3% for unique individuals in LaPorte County; 11.7% for all tests and 19.5% for unique individuals in Newton County; and 12.9% for all tests and 21% for unique individuals in Jasper County.

Statewide, 3,649 additional positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 172,730.

State officials said 1,671,093 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 2,822,852 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Newly reported tests were administered between July 20 and Wednesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

