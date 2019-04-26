VALPARAISO — It's roads, the economy and health care, not the Mueller report on President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, that's on voters minds, according to U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.
Speaking after an event hosted by the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce Thursday, the senator said Democrats are trying to re-litigate the 2016 election instead of focusing on the issues.
"Whether it leads to impeachment or not, I think that most people are going to see through it," he said. "Most people want you to focus on the cost of health care, infrastructure, fixing a few problems like the cost of higher education."
The Mueller investigation, which came out publicly last week, did not find the Trump campaign had worked with the Russian government to defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016. However, the report states Mueller's team could not absolve Trump from obstruction of justice regarding the investigation. Braun said that part may be used by Democrats to attack Trump in the run-up to the 2020 election.
"The other side views it as a tool to kind of distract from the good things that have been happening in our economy," Braun said.
One of these "good things," according to the senator, has been Trump's trade policies. He praised Trump's renegotiation of trade relations with Canada and Mexico and said tough measures were needed to deal with China.
"I never did like tariffs in the first place because I'm a free-enterprise guy," Braun said. "Here we were at a crisis with our relationships with Mexico and Canada. That's been mostly fleshed out, with the only thing yet to be worked out ... the steel and aluminium tariffs."
The senator said it was the right time to push China to change its trade practices and make the relationship more equitable between the countries on trade.
"China's a whole other situation," he added. "They steal intellectual property, they subsidize industries, they dump the gluts on the market, they don't behave like anyone else in the world trade arena."
Braun unseated Democrat Joe Donnelly last November by a 6% margin. Previously, Braun served in the Indiana Legislature in the House's 63rd district.