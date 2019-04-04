{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana state trooper stops to help Chicago Cubs owner on side of road

An owner of the Chicago Cubs, Andrew T. Berlin, left, poses with Indiana State Trooper Amjad Umrani on the Indiana Toll Road.

 Indiana State Police

An Indiana State Trooper was met with an unexpected surprise as he pulled over to help someone on the side of the road. 

On Wednesday evening toward the end of his shift, Indiana State Trooper Amjad Umrani saw a disabled vehicle on the side of the Indiana Toll Road.

In the car was one of the owners of the Chicago Cubs, Andrew T. Berlin. Berlin was driving to South Bend from Chicago after attending a funeral for an Illinois State Trooper. Berlin is also the owner of the South Bend Cubs and is a member of the Board of Illinois State Police.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News/Crime Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.