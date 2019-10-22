{{featured_button_text}}
Medication disposal will be at any Indiana State Police Post throughout the state, including the post at 1550 E. 181st Ave. in Lowell.

LOWELL — For those with overflowing medicine cabinets, authorities are hosting drop-off opportunities for National Prescription Take-Back Day, “no questions asked,” police said.

The Indiana State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration are giving residents a chance to get rid of pills, cough syrup and unwanted medications. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday residents can can drop off expired or unused prescription medications, ISP announced in a news release.

They will also be accepting controlled substances, such as ADHD medications. The collection will strictly be for liquid and pill medications and new and used needles will not be accepted.

Medication disposal will be at any Indiana State Police Post throughout the state, including the post at 1550 E. 181st Ave. in Lowell. The Indiana Toll Road post will not be participating as a drop-off location.

Flushing drugs down the sink or toilet can cause harm to local water treatment facilities, the news release cautioned.

“This is an opportunity to properly dispose of prescription drugs with no questions asked,” ISP announced.

