You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indiana State University to consider proposed vaping ban
alert urgent

Indiana State University to consider proposed vaping ban

{{featured_button_text}}
LIFE-HEALTH-HEALTHY-MEN-DMT

Interestingly, the gender difference among vapers is even more stark than among regular smokers, with twice as many boys using e-cigarettes as girls, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

 Dreamstime

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University’s trustees will consider a proposal to add electronic cigarettes to the western Indiana school’s ban on tobacco-related products.

The Terre Haute campus is largely tobacco free under a policy that took effect in 2009, although the school has some designated outdoor smoking areas and it allows people to smoke in private vehicles.

Winfield council approves smoking ban in all public places

But a draft policy that would ban vaping will be presented to ISU's trustees this week. A final policy recommendation will be submitted for May's trustees' meeting. If it’s adopted, the vaping ban would be implemented on July 1, the Tribune-Star reported.

The school’s trustees could suggest changes prior to adoption of any final policy.

The current draft policy would prohibit electronic smoking devices, hookah, smoking and tobacco product use on property owned, operated or leased by the university.

Munster bans smoking, vaping in all public areas effective immediately

Their use would still be permitted in “the enclosed cabin” of privately owned vehicles, while designated campus smoking areas “will be gradually phased out in a manner determined by the administration,” the draft policy states. No timeline is included for that phaseout.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts