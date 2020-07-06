Indiana Supreme Court restores 45-year sentence for execution-style Gary slaying

"While the sentencing judge made several comments on the record that clearly show he personally disagreed with the verdict, a judge is not prohibited from expressing his personal disagreement, though for obvious reasons we highly discourage that practice," Massa said.

"The record contains several other evidentiary factors that demonstrate the trial judge did not enhance the sentence based on his disagreement with the jury verdict."

Specifically, Massa noted Cappas' sentencing decision was backed by a detailed statement weighing the aggravating and mitigating factors he used in determining McCain's prison term.

The sentence also was five years less than the maximum McCain could have received for voluntary manslaughter with a firearm enhancement, the Supreme Court said.

"Because the trial court's comments disagreeing with the jury's verdict were insufficient to taint the sentencing decision, and the sentence was not inappropriate given the nature of the crime and McCain’s demonstrated character, we affirm the trial court's judgment in its entirety, including the 45-year sentence," Massa said.