Indiana Supreme Court restores 45-year sentence for execution-style Gary slaying

The Indiana Supreme Court has restored the 45-year prison term of an East Chicago native found guilty last year of voluntary manslaughter following an execution-style shooting in a crowded Gary restaurant.
The state's high court last week unanimously overturned a Jan. 6 Court of Appeals decision that shaved 10 years off the sentence issued to Marcus McCain, 31, for killing Marcel T. Harris, 29, of Sauk Village, Illinois, on Aug. 5, 2017 at Philly's Steak and Lemonade, 5405 W. 25th Ave.
Justice Mark Massa, writing for the Supreme Court, rejected the appellate court's determination that Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas impermissibly enhanced McCain's sentence because Cappas made clear he disagreed with the jury's decision not to convict McCain for murder.
According to court records, Cappas said outside the presence of the jury, "I didn't see any sudden heat" — an essential component of the crime of voluntary manslaughter.
"It was the clearest case of, I'd say, cold-blooded murder I've seen in high definition in 32 years," Cappas said. "The voluntary manslaughter verdict was a gift."
Even though the Supreme Court said Cappas' remarks came "very close to the line," it concluded his comments were "insufficient to demonstrate that the judge abused his discretion when viewed in the context of the record as a whole."
"While the sentencing judge made several comments on the record that clearly show he personally disagreed with the verdict, a judge is not prohibited from expressing his personal disagreement, though for obvious reasons we highly discourage that practice," Massa said.
"The record contains several other evidentiary factors that demonstrate the trial judge did not enhance the sentence based on his disagreement with the jury verdict."
Specifically, Massa noted Cappas' sentencing decision was backed by a detailed statement weighing the aggravating and mitigating factors he used in determining McCain's prison term.
The sentence also was five years less than the maximum McCain could have received for voluntary manslaughter with a firearm enhancement, the Supreme Court said.
"Because the trial court's comments disagreeing with the jury's verdict were insufficient to taint the sentencing decision, and the sentence was not inappropriate given the nature of the crime and McCain’s demonstrated character, we affirm the trial court's judgment in its entirety, including the 45-year sentence," Massa said.
The ruling means McCain's earliest possible release date, assuming good behavior, is Jan. 7, 2051, according to the Department of Correction.
