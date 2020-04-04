Indiana Supreme Court urges judges, sheriffs to help limit jail populations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Indiana Supreme Court called on judges throughout the state to take action and engage local officials concerning limiting jail populations during the pandemic.

On Friday the Supreme Court issued an order extending emergency procedures through May 4, according to a news release from Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush. In part, the emergency procedures limit court activities and call for a review of jail placement procedures.

A letter Friday addressed the issue of releasing low-risk, nonviolent inmates and juveniles from jail amid spreading coronavirus cases in Indiana.

“In light of the above, the undersigned representatives of all three branches of Indiana government recognize that these types of decisions will continue to and must be made by local judges, sheriffs, and county leaders across our state as we continue to move through this public health emergency in the days and weeks ahead,” said a letter signed by Rush, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Sen. Rodric Bray and Indiana Rep. Todd Huston.

“Given the unique threat posed by COVID-19, we encourage every community that is or will be undertaking a process to evaluate whether to release juveniles and inmates, to do so in a responsible and humane manner,” the letter said.