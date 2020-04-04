You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indiana Supreme Court urges judges, sheriffs to help limit jail populations
alert urgent

Indiana Supreme Court urges judges, sheriffs to help limit jail populations

2020 State of the Judiciary File photo

In this file photo, Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush delivers her annual State of the Judiciary address to the General Assembly Wednesday, with Gov. Eric Holcomb, left, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch beside her on the House rostrum.

 Provided

The Indiana Supreme Court called on judges throughout the state to take action and engage local officials concerning limiting jail populations during the pandemic.

On Friday the Supreme Court issued an order extending emergency procedures through May 4, according to a news release from Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush. In part, the emergency procedures limit court activities and call for a review of jail placement procedures.

A letter Friday addressed the issue of releasing low-risk, nonviolent inmates and juveniles from jail amid spreading coronavirus cases in Indiana.

“In light of the above, the undersigned representatives of all three branches of Indiana government recognize that these types of decisions will continue to and must be made by local judges, sheriffs, and county leaders across our state as we continue to move through this public health emergency in the days and weeks ahead,” said a letter signed by Rush, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Sen. Rodric Bray and Indiana Rep. Todd Huston.

“Given the unique threat posed by COVID-19, we encourage every community that is or will be undertaking a process to evaluate whether to release juveniles and inmates, to do so in a responsible and humane manner,” the letter said.

Officials said agencies should review their current jail populations to identify which inmates and juveniles are considered to be low-risk and non-violent in order to re-evaluated and release inmates safely under pretrial, probation or community corrections supervision.

“This is not a question of being soft on crime or criminals, but rather it's a matter of need in a time of a widespread public health emergency affecting our entire State, at the local level,” the letter said.

Rush urged judges to authorize critical measures in their counties and engage local leaders in discussions about limiting jail populations during the pandemic.

“During this unprecedented public health crisis, your community is looking to you to lead now more than ever,” Rush said to judges across Indiana. “I have full faith in your readiness to do so and could not be prouder to serve with you.”

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts