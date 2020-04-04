Indiana Supreme Court urges judges, sheriffs to help limit jail populations

The Indiana Supreme Court called on judges throughout the state to take action and engage local officials concerning limiting jail populations during the pandemic.
On Friday the Supreme Court issued an order extending emergency procedures through May 4, according to a news release from Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush. In part, the emergency procedures limit court activities and call for a review of jail placement procedures.
A letter Friday addressed the issue of releasing low-risk, nonviolent inmates and juveniles from jail amid spreading coronavirus cases in Indiana.
“In light of the above, the undersigned representatives of all three branches of Indiana government recognize that these types of decisions will continue to and must be made by local judges, sheriffs, and county leaders across our state as we continue to move through this public health emergency in the days and weeks ahead,” said a letter signed by Rush, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Sen. Rodric Bray and Indiana Rep. Todd Huston.
“Given the unique threat posed by COVID-19, we encourage every community that is or will be undertaking a process to evaluate whether to release juveniles and inmates, to do so in a responsible and humane manner,” the letter said.
Officials said agencies should review their current jail populations to identify which inmates and juveniles are considered to be low-risk and non-violent in order to re-evaluated and release inmates safely under pretrial, probation or community corrections supervision.
“This is not a question of being soft on crime or criminals, but rather it's a matter of need in a time of a widespread public health emergency affecting our entire State, at the local level,” the letter said.
Rush urged judges to authorize critical measures in their counties and engage local leaders in discussions about limiting jail populations during the pandemic.
“During this unprecedented public health crisis, your community is looking to you to lead now more than ever,” Rush said to judges across Indiana. “I have full faith in your readiness to do so and could not be prouder to serve with you.”
Joshua Flores
Jason David Clarke
James Earle Ferguson
Jeremiah Lloyd Taylor
Julio Cesar Gonzalez Licea
Amir Wali Aziz Jones
Christopher Jay Ritchie II
Destiny Marie Jennings
Aaron Michael Johnstone
Adam Damone Crim
Alex Craig Hultmark
Ariel Lashay Glasper
Carin Justine Alvarado
Christopher Allen Sypulski
Otilio Campos Jr.
Richard James Nelson
Stewart Veshawn Boyd Sr.
Taris Devon Williams
Arturo Gomez
Calvin Thames Jr.
Camry Paschel Godbold
Christopher Lee Russell
Cortez Leon David
Malik Breyon Peterson
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.