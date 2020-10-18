 Skip to main content
Indiana surpasses 3,700 COVID deaths; NWI hospitalizations on rise
COVID-19 had caused more than 3,700 deaths in Indiana as of Sunday, including 466 in Northwest Indiana, state health officials said.

The state fatality count was at 3,704, with another 233 deaths listed as probable. That means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause because of X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

In District 1, which includes Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, the number of confirmed and possible COVID-related hospitalizations rose from 215 on Oct. 10 to 232 on Saturday, Indiana State Department of Health data showed.

Statewide, a total of 147,582 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Lake County reported a total of 350 deaths and 12,911 positive cases as of Sunday. The county's seven-day positivity rates were 8.3% for all tests and 11.7% for unique individuals.

Porter County reported 48 deaths and 2,889 positive cases as of Sunday. The county's seven-day positivity rates were 7.5% for all tests and 10.9% for unique individuals.

LaPorte County reported 53 deaths and 2,088 positive cases. The county's positivity rates were 7.6% for all tests and 10.3% for unique individuals.

Newton County reported 11 deaths and 205 positive cases. The county's positivity rates were 3.5% for all tests and 8.1% for unique cases.

Jasper County reported four deaths and 546 positive cases. The county's positivity rates were 6% for all tests and 11.5% for unique individuals.

In Illinois, Lansing reported 1,002 positive cases and Calumet City had 1,207 positive cases as of Sunday. The total of number of tests was 11,719 in Lansing and 15,241 in Calumet City, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

