Indiana Surpreme Court denies ACLU petition to issue emergency steps to release inmates

The Indiana Supreme Court denied the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana’s petition to enact emergency rulemaking to release inmates and detainees throughout the state due to coronavirus concerns.
On March 30, the ACLU filed a petition requesting that the Indiana Supreme Court issue emergency steps to the Indiana Department of Corrections and county sheriff’s departments to allow the release of inmates and pretrial detainees by determining who would be eligible for release to home detention.
Bail requirements could be waived for pretrial detainees who don't pose "an immediate threat," and judges could determine whether convicted prisoners' sentences should be reduced or suspended so they can shelter at home, the petition said.
Indiana Supreme Court justices had a conference to discuss the petition and have since taken steps to address the ACLU’s concerns, according to a ruling issued by Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush.
The justices responded that Indiana trial courts already have tools at their disposal to determine whether pretrial detainees and inmates should be released from incarceration.
On April 3, Rush met with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and leadership of the General Assembly to issue a letter that called on judges throughout the state to take action and engage local officials about limiting jail populations during the pandemic.
The letter called for agencies to review their current jail populations to identify which inmates and juveniles are considered to be low-risk and non-violent in order to re-evaluated and release inmates safely under pretrial, probation or community corrections supervision.
“In light of the above, the undersigned representatives of all three branches of Indiana government recognize that these types of decisions will continue to and must be made by local judges, sheriffs, and county leaders across our state as we continue to move through this public health emergency in the days and weeks ahead,” said a letter signed by Rush, Holcomb, Indiana Sen. Rodric Bray and Indiana Rep. Todd Huston.
Rush said agencies throughout the state have already taken steps already to reduce their populations.
“We applaud the efforts of all, including the Department of Corrections and county criminal justice and health partners, who have collaboratively taken measures in response to the COVID-19 emergency and are examining or reexamining the status of those jailed or incarcerated in Indiana,” the ruling said. “For all the reasons set out above, the court denies the petition for emergency rulemaking.”
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has already taken proactive measures to reduce the jail population and is expected to receive coronavirus test kits within a few days, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
“Four inmates are now in medical isolation with flu-like symptoms, which is not unusual,” Martinez said. “Our jail population has been reduced from approximately 800 before the COVID-19 pandemic, to about 622 now.”
Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds, who also serves as president of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, previously said Porter County has released inmates who were appropriate to release to reduce jail population size. As of April 2, there were 185 to 190 inmates at the county jail, not counting the federal inmates being held, he said. This compares with about 330 in January.
