Indiana Surpreme Court denies ACLU petition to issue emergency steps to release inmates

The letter called for agencies to review their current jail populations to identify which inmates and juveniles are considered to be low-risk and non-violent in order to re-evaluated and release inmates safely under pretrial, probation or community corrections supervision.

“In light of the above, the undersigned representatives of all three branches of Indiana government recognize that these types of decisions will continue to and must be made by local judges, sheriffs, and county leaders across our state as we continue to move through this public health emergency in the days and weeks ahead,” said a letter signed by Rush, Holcomb, Indiana Sen. Rodric Bray and Indiana Rep. Todd Huston.

Rush said agencies throughout the state have already taken steps already to reduce their populations.

“We applaud the efforts of all, including the Department of Corrections and county criminal justice and health partners, who have collaboratively taken measures in response to the COVID-19 emergency and are examining or reexamining the status of those jailed or incarcerated in Indiana,” the ruling said. “For all the reasons set out above, the court denies the petition for emergency rulemaking.”