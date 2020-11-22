Indiana task force brings recommendations for change in civic education

The Indiana Bar Foundation is sharing the results of a yearlong study assessing Hoosier students’ engagement with civic education.

In a new report shared Wednesday, members of Indiana’s Civic Education Task Force outlined recommendations to improve the ways in which students learn about civic duty, government and taking action for a cause.

“The role civic education plays is invaluable in our communities,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who served as chair of the Civic Education Task Force. “Our democracy depends upon well-informed citizens that are active and engaged in government at all levels. In order to maintain government of the people, by the people and for the people, we need to pass down civic knowledge from generation to generation.”

The Civic Education Task Force was created following the release of a 2019 Indiana Civic Health Index, which set recommendations for research in civic education and goals to increase voter turnout through the state.

The task force, focusing on the index’s first recommendation for education, met virtually four times over the last year to identify problem areas in civic health, evaluate innovative instructional methods, and develop and approve recommendations for future education and policy initiatives.