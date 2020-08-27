Indiana teachers hit by pellets in training drill sue police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONTICELLO, Ind. — A group of teachers at a northern Indiana elementary school who were struck and injured last year by plastic pellets during an active shooter training drill are suing local police, accusing them of using excessive force during what the lawsuit calls the “Execution Style Drill.”

The federal lawsuit, filed last week by eight teachers who taught at Meadowlawn Elementary School in Monticello at the time of the January 2019 incident, names as defendants the White County Sheriff’s Department, four deputies and the department’s current and former sheriff.

It claims the deputies shot at the teachers with airsoft guns, striking them the plastic pellets that left bruising, bleeding, welts, and broken skin, and also subjected them to “verbal threats, expletives, and screaming."

Two of the eight teachers said they left teaching after the incident, which attracted national attention months later when the Indiana State Teachers Association testified about before Indiana's Legislature during a committee meeting. One of them was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and continues to take prescription medication, the suit states.