Indiana teachers might walk out if state, local leaders don't prioritize school safety

AFT as a national organization passed a resolution in its late July convention stating that schools should only open if vulnerable staff members are given suitable accommodations, appropriate safety precautions are taken, personal professional equipment is provided, and mechanisms are in place to close schools in the event of a community spike.

The national resolution also advises the schools should open only if “the average daily community infection rate among those tested for COVID-19 is below 5% and the transmission rate is below 1%.”

Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala shared new guidance last Friday establishing that middle and high schools could remain open through a county positivity rate of up to 11% and elementary schools up to 13%.

Dunham said she had not yet reviewed the new county guidance, but she was critical of national pressure to reopen schools coming from the White House and the U.S. Department of Education.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said on Fox Business channel Tuesday that Hoosiers should “take a little risk” in sending their students back to school.