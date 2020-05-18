You are the owner of this article.
Indiana to use nearly $1M federal grant to deliver Narcan
urgent

Naloxone

This container of Narcan nasal spray contains Naloxone, which can treat an opioid emergency or possible opioid overdose.

 Steve Euvino, The Times, file

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will use nearly $1 million in federal funds to pay for the distribution of the opioid reversal drug naloxone to reach Hoosiers who are at risk of overdose, officials said Monday.

Overdose Lifeline Inc., an Indiana nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals, families and communities affected by substance use, will distribute 25,000 doses of naloxone, or Narcan, to first responders, families, friends and others who are likely to be the first on the scene if someone overdoses, the office of Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Family and Social Service Administration announced.

Access to naloxone remains limited in some communities, officials said.

“In the face of COVID-19, it’s even more imperative that we provide resources and support for people with substance use disorders,” Holcomb said. “Making potentially lifesaving treatments more readily available is one of the top ways we can address this crisis.”

The money was made available by a grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Naloxone is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose. It blocks the toxic effects of the overdose and is often the difference between a patient living and dying.

First responders, families, caregivers and other individuals who would like to receive a supply of naloxone can register online at overdoselifeline.org.

