Indiana trooper cleared in fatal shooting after traffic stop

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was justified in fatally shooting a southern Indiana man during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop, a prosecutor said.
Malcolm Williams, 27, died early April 29 after being shot by probationary Trooper Clay Boley. Boley said he returned fire after Williams shot first, and Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Wednesday that evidence supports the trooper’s account, although there was no video footage of the incident, the News and Tribune reported.
Williams had been a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for having no taillights on. After making the stop, the trooper called for an ambulance because the female driver of the car was having possible labor pains, Mull said.
While the trooper talked to Williams, the suspect pulled a handgun out of the glove box and fired at the trooper, who returned fire, Mull said.
Williams fired three shots and Boley returned six, all which hit Williams at close range — two in the side and four in different parts of his back, Mull said.
The woman's accounts and evidence corroborate what Boley said happened, Mull said.
Boley was placed on administrative leave following the shooting, and returned to restricted duty from May 10 to 25. He worked on patrol under supervision from May 25 until May 28 and resumed normal solo patrol May 28. His probationary status is set to expire Dec. 18.
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Valparaiso protest
Valparaiso protest
Valparaiso protest
Valparaiso protest
Valparaiso protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith protest cell snap John Luke
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
NWI residents gather in Crown Point in remembrance of Breonna Taylor
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary protest
St. John protest
St. John protest
St. John protest
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
St. John protest
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
St. John protest
Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
Tuesday BLM protest
Tuesday BLM protest
WATCH NOW: Crown Point officials address armed bystanders amid peaceful gathering
Valpo protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Portage Protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Peaceful rally in Gary
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Michigan City protest
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Merrillville Target
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police form blockade at 171st and Calumet
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!