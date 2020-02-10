You are the owner of this article.
Indiana woman accused of biting trooper during traffic stop
Indiana woman accused of biting trooper during traffic stop

A 38-year-old Indiana woman allegedly bit a state trooper after a traffic stop that also resulted in a separate drunk driving arrest, authorities said.

Daphney Allen, 38, was a front seat passenger in an SUV stopped Friday evening for running a stop sign in Vigo County. The driver, 51-year-old William A. Roberts, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. There were three children under age 10 in the vehicle, authorities said.

Allen allegedly refused to identify herself to police and locked the door. Later, she was handcuffed and escorted to a trooper's car where she allegedly broke equipment and bit the trooper's arm when he tried to put a safety belt on her.

Allen faces battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement and neglect of dependents, among other charges. Roberts was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, neglect of a dependent and other charges.

Both are being held without bond and expected in court Monday.

Authorities said Roberts was also wanted on a Vigo County warrant for domestic battery.

Listed phone numbers couldn't be located Sunday for Allen or Roberts, both of Terre Haute. It was immediately unclear if they had attorneys.

The children were released to Allen's grandmother.

