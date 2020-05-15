Indiana woman appeals conviction in fatal school bus crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCHESTER, Ind. — An appeal filed by an Indiana woman convicted in a crash that killed three children who were crossing a highway to board a school bus contends the state did not present sufficient evidence that she was criminally reckless.

A Fulton County jury convicted Alyssa Shepherd, 25, of three counts of reckless homicide, as well as criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury. A judge sentenced Shepherd in December to four years in prison for the Oct. 30, 2018, crash that killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, and seriously injured a fourth child.

Shepherd, who was also sentenced to three years of house arrest and three years of probation, was driving her pickup truck when she plowed into the four children as they crossed two-lane State Road 25 in Rochester to board the bus.

At the time of her arrest, Shepherd told authorities she didn’t realize that she was approaching a stopped school bus, despite the activated stop arm and flashing lights.