Indiana women's fund helps immigrant families amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indiana women who moved to the United States as children have created a fund to help immigrant families who don't qualify for government aid and have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The women joined other volunteers, many of whom are also recipients under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, in an effort to raise awareness of working-class families — including people living in the country illegally.

The Undocumented Hoosier Support Fund will help about 800 families pay for utilities, medical expenses or a whole month’s worth of food, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“We're called essential workers but when we don't have access to sick pay or protection to stay safe at work without exposing our families, that tells us we're disposable,” said Dara Marquez, one of the three women who started the fund group.

Marquez and her two friends, Wendy Catalán Ruana and Mari Luna, have been advocates for their families and for themselves from a young age.