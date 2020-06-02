Indianapolis mayor extends curfew for 3rd night after unrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ mayor extended an overnight curfew into a third night Tuesday following a weekend of sometimes violent protests over the killing of George Floyd who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

Mayor Joe Hogsett's office said officers would continue to use an “education first” approach before arresting people who violate the curfew, which runs from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

During the curfew, residents cannot travel on public streets or be out in public unless they are traveling directly to or from work, their jobs involve travel, are seeking medical care or are fleeing danger.

“We continue to reevaluate how best to ensure the peaceful exercise of constitutional rights in our city,” Hogsett said in a statement that thanked residents who abide by the curfew and law enforcement officers “who help keep our community safe.”