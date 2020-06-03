Indianapolis mayor putting city curfew on hold until Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will drop until Friday the overnight curfew that was imposed after a weekend of violence following protests over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of African Americans, the mayor’s office said Wednesday.

The city won’t continue the curfew for Wednesday and Thursday nights after ordering people off the streets for three straight nights.

“For the safety of what we believe will be much larger demonstrations this weekend, and given the violence and property damage we experienced this past weekend, we intend to reinstate the curfew order for Friday and Saturday,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement. “I do not make this decision lightly, but it is my belief it will better allow our city to preserve this promising peace.”

Hogsett first ordered with citywide curfew for Sunday night following two nights of clashes during which police fired tear gas trying to disperse crowds as some people broke windows on dozens of office buildings, restaurants and storefronts and fire badly damaged a pharmacy.

Two people were fatally shot during the downtown violence, including former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty.