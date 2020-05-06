Indianapolis not required to reveal Amazon bid deal, judge says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDIANAPOLIS — The details of Indianapolis’ bid for Amazon’s second headquarters project may never be revealed after a judge ruled that the documents aren’t required to be released under Indiana’s public records law.

The publication Tax Analysts filed a lawsuit against the Indiana Economic Development Corporation seeking information about Indianapolis’ failed proposal to lure the retail giant to the city.

But Judge John Chavis last month ruled that the agency isn't required to release the documents because it didn’t certify the proposal as a final offer.

The state’s public records law has some exemptions, including records of negotiations with the IEDC. But the law mandates that the terms of a final offer must be revealed after negotiations finish, the Indianapolis Star reported Tuesday.

The public agency, which also assisted the City of Gary with its proposal, has argued that proposal documents don’t include an offer or a final offer, but that they would be subject to public disclosure after negotiations are complete.