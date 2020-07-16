You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indianapolis police aim for August start for body cameras
urgent

Indianapolis police aim for August start for body cameras

{{featured_button_text}}
America Protests Indianapolis

Protesters gather at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, June 9 as they stage a non-violent sit in against police brutality.

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police hope to begin outfitting its patrol officers with body cameras by early August under a contract the department recently signed to lease the cameras, the city's police chief said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is still working, however, to determine a process for releasing the footage those cameras will record, Chief Randal Taylor told the City-County Council's public safety committee on Wednesday.

“The goal is obviously to make it as transparent as possible and get that information out as quickly as we can. But there will be some parameters there," Taylor told the committee, citing footage involving potential criminal cases.

The department is aiming to begin outfitting officers with body cameras by the first week of August, starting with officers in the department's East District, The Indianapolis Star reported.

White cop allegedly prepared to draw weapon on black Region lawmaker at Statehouse

Police officials will post a draft policy on its website in the coming days that reviews how officers will wear and use the cameras and who is qualified to get copies of recordings.

The department's lack of body cameras was highlighted in May after officers fatally shot two black men, sparking protests. Those shootings were not recorded by any police camera because the department has no such cameras in place.

Earlier this month, the department announced that officials had signed a $9.2 million contract with Utility under which that company will equip 1,100 patrol officers with leased body cameras. That contact includes cloud-based video storage.

IMPD spokeswoman Aliya Wishner said training for the cameras will be conducted while the equipment is installed in each officer’s patrol car.

Gallery: National unrest hits Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: James Pellegrini talks new comic book 'Farm Force 5.'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts