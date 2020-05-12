Indianapolis police to get body cameras in wake of killings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police officers will be equipped with body cameras starting this summer in an effort that was already underway before officers fatally shot two black men last week, sparking protests, the mayor and police chief said Tuesday.

An officer shot and killed Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, 21, on May 6, just hours before McHale Rose, 19, was also killed. The shootings were not recorded by any police camera because the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is only now moving to implement such a program.

But events surrounding Reed's shooting were livestreamed on Facebook, apparently captured by Reed's cellphone.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said the city has been working “diligently” for 18 months to provide body cameras for its 1,700-officer police force. He said Tuesday’s announcement of the planned deployment was not “necessarily driven" by the recent shootings and subsequent protests.

“What the events last week underscored though is a tragic set of circumstances that affected our entire community,” Hogsett said. He said he shares the community’s “heartbreak” over the shootings and also the death of a pregnant women who was struck by an officer's car on an expressway.