Indianapolis 'relatively quiet' during curfew after violence

INDIANAPOLIS — An overnight curfew imposed by Indianapolis’ mayor after two nights of violent protest over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of African Americans was followed by a night of relative calm after a weekend that left the city with widespread damage downtown, a police spokesman said Monday.

A tally of arrests during the curfew that ran from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday was not immediately available. Police planned to release that information later Monday, said Officer William Young of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He said the city “was relatively quiet” during the overnight curfew, in comparison to violent weekend protests during which demonstrators broke dozens of windows on downtown businesses and set fires.

Several hundred people took part in a peaceful protest Sunday afternoon that started at the Indiana Statehouse. The group marched several blocks to outside the City-County Building, where those taking part laid on the ground while the names were read off of African Americans who have died in confrontations with police.