Indiana's 2nd foster youth report shows declining graduation rate

A new report detailing the academic performance of Indiana's foster youth underscores disparities in the education of vulnerable Hoosier students.
The state's latest Foster Care Data Report, shared in the agenda of a Wednesday Indiana State Board of Education meeting, provides a snapshot of foster students' performance in school using data compiled by the Indiana Department of Education and the Department of Child Services.
Data in this year's report shows Indiana's foster youth graduated at lower rates, received greater in-school discipline and scored lower in standardized tests when compared to state averages.
The Foster Care Data Report is the second such report produced by the state following the academic trends of Indiana's foster youth.
Last year's report was the first of its kind, created out of a 2018 Indiana law requiring state agencies each year to collaboratively publish data and a remediation plan for foster care and homeless youth.
Under the recent legislation, local DCS offices must provide schools with notification of a child's foster care status. Those schools are then tasked with reporting data on their foster students to the Indiana Department of Education at the end of the academic year.
This year's report details data for 16,894 foster students in pre-kindergarten through the 12th grade during the 2018-19 school year. That's nearly double the more than 9,000 students accounted for in last year's report.
"As DCS and IDOE continue the process for collecting these data, the agencies will continually refine and improve the reporting and collecting of these state data," this year's report reads.
From data reported this year, 15,121 foster students are enrolled in traditional public schools with a small percentage attending charter schools. Non-public schools are not required to report foster care status, according to the report.
Findings in this year's report show foster high school students graduated at a 55.3% rate, down from a 64.6% graduation rate last year and more than 30 percentage points below the state average.
Those graduating were less likely to receive an Indiana diploma with honors. According to the report, 89% of foster students graduated with the state's general or Core 40 diploma, leaving just 11% to graduate with academic, technical or both academic and technical honors. Statewide, about 40% of students receive honors diplomas.
Also highlighted in the new Foster Care Data Report were comparisons of school discipline and standardized test performance.
In the most recent data, foster students faced suspension at rates more than double the general student population and expulsion at more than four times the rate of their general student population peers.
Foster students in the third through eighth grade passed Indiana's ILEARN English/Language Arts exam at a 23.1% rate compared to 47.4% among all students, and ILEARN math at 24.2% compared to 47.2% among all students.
In 10th grade ILEARN English/Language, foster students passed at a rate of just 29.2% compared to 62.4% among all students. In ILEARN math, foster students passed at a 7.3% rate compared to 35.3% among the total Hoosier student population.
Schools across the state recorded lower than expected performances on the ILEARN exam, which was proctored in a new, computer adaptive format for the first time last spring.
Foster students' performance on the state's IREAD-3 test, unaffected by changes in standardized testing last spring, showed the smallest gap in academic performance among foster students and their general student population peers, according to the report. Foster students in the third grade passed IREAD-3 at a rate of 77.1% compared to the state average pass rate of 87.3%.
The new report has some Indiana foster youth advocates calling for action.
"We were hoping with more complete data this year, we would see a more positive picture regarding the education outcomes of the state's foster youth," said Maggie Stevens, CEO of the Indianapolis-based nonprofit Foster Success. "Unfortunately, the more complete data set only emphasized and further heightened the continued disparities in the education foundation that we laying for Indiana's students in foster care. This is unacceptable and we must act immediately to provide this vulnerable population with a better education."
