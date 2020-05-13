Indiana's 2nd foster youth report shows declining graduation rate

"As DCS and IDOE continue the process for collecting these data, the agencies will continually refine and improve the reporting and collecting of these state data," this year's report reads.

From data reported this year, 15,121 foster students are enrolled in traditional public schools with a small percentage attending charter schools. Non-public schools are not required to report foster care status, according to the report.

Findings in this year's report show foster high school students graduated at a 55.3% rate, down from a 64.6% graduation rate last year and more than 30 percentage points below the state average.

Those graduating were less likely to receive an Indiana diploma with honors. According to the report, 89% of foster students graduated with the state's general or Core 40 diploma, leaving just 11% to graduate with academic, technical or both academic and technical honors. Statewide, about 40% of students receive honors diplomas.

Also highlighted in the new Foster Care Data Report were comparisons of school discipline and standardized test performance.

In the most recent data, foster students faced suspension at rates more than double the general student population and expulsion at more than four times the rate of their general student population peers.