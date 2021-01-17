Indiana's Middle School Geography Educator of the Year talks teaching in the pandemic

GRIFFITH — In a year where education has completely changed, one of Indiana’s top teachers is still figuring it out.

Merv Barenie, a seventh-grade teacher at Griffith Middle School, is teaching this year with about two-thirds of his students in his classroom with the other third learning remotely.

Griffith Public Schools, like many of its neighboring districts, has navigated a mix of in-person and remote learning options during the coronavirus pandemic, in some weeks experiencing full building closures as the pandemic continues.

For Barenie — an educator inspired by William Wirt’s work-study-play model of teaching — the 2020-21 school year has been “pretty tough.”

His typical style of teaching is characterized by project-based learning, small group work and interactive projects.

That’s now been replaced with limitations on class trips, 6 feet of distance, and the occasional student out on quarantine.

“Each year is different for me as an educator and what we do with the students goes with the dynamic of each class of students,” Barenie said. “I look at their strengths and the interest of the students, but this year has been tough.”