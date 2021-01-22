Indoor dining set to return Saturday in suburban Cook County, Chicago

Coco, who owns Kilroy's and Dixie Kitchen and Bait Shop in Lansing, also spent Friday reaching out to employees to see who would be coming back to work indoor service. And she also was fielding calls from customers thinking the ban already had been lifted.

"People think you instantly open your doors," Coco said.

But she is going to take a hard look at the numbers to decide when it makes sense to do more than carryout and delivery.

"I probably won't open Dixie Kitchen again (for indoor service) till I'm at maybe 75% (of capacity)," she said.

At Kilroy's, where video gaming resumed earlier this week, Coco is planning a slimmed-down menu and seeing which kitchen staffers plan to return.

Noting an older clientele especially during the daytime, she's wondering how much demand there will be for indoor dining initially.

"It will be a test for me to find out if the elderly people are still coming out to eat," Coco said.

It all comes back to the bottom line: Will there be enough business at 25% or 50% capacity to justify bringing back staffers? The latter have concerns of their own, including whether they'll make enough in tips to justify returning to work.