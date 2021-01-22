Indoor dining set to return Saturday in suburban Cook County, Chicago

Nearly three months after indoor dining was shut down in suburban Cook County amid worsening COVID-19 numbers, it could return on Saturday.
A news release from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday morning said that Region 10 (suburban Cook County) and Region 11 (Chicago) could return to Tier 1 mitigation on Saturday "if metrics continue to improve or are stable."
Among the activities allowed in Tier 1 — but not in Tier 2, where Regions 10 and 11 have been since Oct. 28 — is indoor dining at 25% capacity.
That news had local restaurant owners like Dorian Menchaca and Sylvia Coco in scramble mode on Friday.
Menchaca, owner of Don Pedro's Mexican Bar and Grill in Calumet City, said Friday afternoon he'd been working the phones all day.
"I don't have any servers to work the morning shift," Menchaca said. "This weekend, we weren't planning on opening. That's the thing about last-minute notice. You're not planning to have a full-service restaurant."
Nonetheless, Menchaca, who has been relying on carryout and delivery since the indoor dining ban went into effect, feels like he has to take advantage of the opportunity to regain the business he lost to restaurants across the state line in Indiana.
"This is go time now," he said.
Coco, who owns Kilroy's and Dixie Kitchen and Bait Shop in Lansing, also spent Friday reaching out to employees to see who would be coming back to work indoor service. And she also was fielding calls from customers thinking the ban already had been lifted.
"People think you instantly open your doors," Coco said.
But she is going to take a hard look at the numbers to decide when it makes sense to do more than carryout and delivery.
"I probably won't open Dixie Kitchen again (for indoor service) till I'm at maybe 75% (of capacity)," she said.
At Kilroy's, where video gaming resumed earlier this week, Coco is planning a slimmed-down menu and seeing which kitchen staffers plan to return.
Noting an older clientele especially during the daytime, she's wondering how much demand there will be for indoor dining initially.
"It will be a test for me to find out if the elderly people are still coming out to eat," Coco said.
It all comes back to the bottom line: Will there be enough business at 25% or 50% capacity to justify bringing back staffers? The latter have concerns of their own, including whether they'll make enough in tips to justify returning to work.
For Menchaca, though, the choice is clear. He says business has been down 75-80% during the indoor dining ban, so he must grab whatever additional revenue he can.
"It's a good feeling to get back to work normal — or somewhat normal," he said.