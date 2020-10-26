Indoor restaurant, bar service in suburban Cook County to be banned as COVID numbers climb

"The same things that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of flu. Please, wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your mask. And make sure to get your flu shot."

Northwest Indiana restaurants should see another boost in business, said Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

"I think we're going to see business jumping the border," he said. "We've seen this since very early in the pandemic, as we opened back up faster. People have jumped the border for casino gaming, for retail services and for restaurants. I've seen more cars with Illinois plates here than I have at anytime in my career."

Restaurants close to the state line or just off the interstate see the biggest benefit, but Illinois residents have been traveling all over Lake County to dine and shop, Batistatos said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The border means nothing to them," he said. "If they can't get goods and services in Illinois, they will get them here."

All the increased exposure will only help with the SSCVA's Move to Indiana campaign.