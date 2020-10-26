Indoor restaurant, bar service in suburban Cook County to be banned as COVID numbers climb

Restaurant and bar patrons will not be able to eat and drink inside after Wednesday in suburban Cook County, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday.
In a joint statement with the Illinois Department of Public Health, Pritzker said additional COVID-19 mitigation measures will be put in place in Region 4 (Metro East, near St. Louis) and Region 10 (suburban Cook County).
Region 10 has had eight consecutive days of an increase in positivity rates and seven days of increased hospital admissions, the statement said. That makes it the first region in the state to exceed warning levels in two metrics at the same time.
Among the restrictions, which take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday:
- No indoor service for bars and restaurants.
- All outside bar and restaurant service must end at 11 p.m.
- All bar patrons must be seated at tables outside.
- Reservations required for each party at bars and restaurants.
- All tables must be 6 feet apart.
There also are new restrictions for meetings and social gatherings. Events must be capped at 25 guests or 25% of capacity, whichever is less. Gaming businesses and casinos must close by 11 p.m.
Those limits do not apply to schools, however.
"We are seeing test positivity across the state increase, but for Region 10, suburban Cook County, we are also seeing a steady increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illness," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH director. "At the beginning of the pandemic, we were concerned about overwhelming our hospitals and facing both COVID-19 and flu admissions.
"The same things that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of flu. Please, wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your mask. And make sure to get your flu shot."
Northwest Indiana restaurants should see another boost in business, said Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.
"I think we're going to see business jumping the border," he said. "We've seen this since very early in the pandemic, as we opened back up faster. People have jumped the border for casino gaming, for retail services and for restaurants. I've seen more cars with Illinois plates here than I have at anytime in my career."
Restaurants close to the state line or just off the interstate see the biggest benefit, but Illinois residents have been traveling all over Lake County to dine and shop, Batistatos said.
"The border means nothing to them," he said. "If they can't get goods and services in Illinois, they will get them here."
All the increased exposure will only help with the SSCVA's Move to Indiana campaign.
"People might have preconceived notions about Indiana, but if it took COVID-19 to get them here to experience what we have, they see the quality of life," Batistatos said. "The family moving in next to me is coming from Tinley Park. More people from Illinois are seeing we have a quality of life that's more affordable and taking the money they earned in Illinois and bringing it back here."
Byway Brewing just off the Borman Expressway in Hammond expects to see more business coming in from Illinois.
"Given the business we've seen since reopening in mid-May when Indiana started reopening sooner than Illinois, I believe the fact that Gov. Holcomb has stated his confidence in remaining at Phase 5 while Illinois is once again limiting bars and restaurants will prove to be a positive for establishments in NWI," owner Dave Toth said. "Like many places in both Indiana and Illinois and per customer concerns and preferences when going out, we've taken steps necessary to maintain social distancing between tables and have enhanced our outdoor patio space with clear vinyl panels and heaters on and in our pergolas so customers will have the option of sitting outside if they choose."
The business is taking extra precautions to ensure strict sanitization and comply with social distancing and mask wearing.
Timbrook Kitchens on Ridge Road in Munster, not far from the state line, draws customers from both Indiana and Illinois, but hasn't seen a greater influx of Illinois customers than normal yet.
"We're down about 30% because we're not doing dine-in and probably won't until next summer," owner Chris Monroe said. "We're trying to keep our customers safe and everyone safe."
The restaurant has pivoted from a focus on breakfast to more emphasis and sandwiches and take-home dinners during the pandemic, offering curbside pickup for those who call ahead.
"Our business actually went up at the beginning because so many places were closed," he said. "But a lot of people have been going to drive-thrus during the pandemic and coming in less. So we switched it up so you can get 10-12 sandwiches during the week for curbside pickup."
Clean Eatz on U.S. 30 in Dyer by the state line already draws in customers from Illinois, including Lynwood, New Lenox and other communities right along the border. Owner Joel Bustos said he would welcome more business from Illinois.
"We opened five months ago right in the middle of the pandemic so I don't know what business is good and what's bad," he said. "We've had some good business days for dining in and others where it's dead. Anyone who wants to come over the border is welcome anytime."
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
