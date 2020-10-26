 Skip to main content
Indoor restaurant, bar service in suburban Cook County to be banned as COVID numbers climb
Indoor restaurant, bar service in suburban Cook County to be banned as COVID numbers climb

JB Pritzker

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from media in August after he unveiled a new mask awareness campaign called "It Only Works If You Wear It" during a news conference at the IEMA State Emergency Operations Center.

 Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP

Restaurant and bar patrons will not be able to eat and drink inside after Wednesday in suburban Cook County, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday.

In a joint statement with the Illinois Department of Public Health, Pritzker said additional COVID-19 mitigation measures will be put in place in Region 4 (Metro East, near St. Louis) and Region 10 (suburban Cook County).

Region 10 has had eight consecutive days of an increase in positivity rates and seven days of increased hospital admissions, the statement said. That makes it the first region in the state to exceed warning levels in two metrics at the same time.

Among the restrictions, which take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday:

  • No indoor service for bars and restaurants.
  • All outside bar and restaurant service must end at 11 p.m.
  • All bar patrons must be seated at tables outside.
  • Reservations required for each party at bars and restaurants.
  • All tables must be 6 feet apart.

There also are new restrictions for meetings and social gatherings. Events must be capped at 25 guests or 25% of capacity, whichever is less. Gaming businesses and casinos must close by 11 p.m.

Those limits do not apply to schools, however.

"We are seeing test positivity across the state increase, but for Region 10, suburban Cook County, we are also seeing a steady increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illness," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH director. "At the beginning of the pandemic, we were concerned about overwhelming our hospitals and facing both COVID-19 and flu admissions.

"The same things that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of flu. Please, wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your mask. And make sure to get your flu shot."

Northwest Indiana restaurants should see another boost in business, said Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

"I think we're going to see business jumping the border," he said. "We've seen this since very early in the pandemic, as we opened back up faster. People have jumped the border for casino gaming, for retail services and for restaurants. I've seen more cars with Illinois plates here than I have at anytime in my career."

Restaurants close to the state line or just off the interstate see the biggest benefit, but Illinois residents have been traveling all over Lake County to dine and shop, Batistatos said.

"The border means nothing to them," he said. "If they can't get goods and services in Illinois, they will get them here."

All the increased exposure will only help with the SSCVA's Move to Indiana campaign.

"People might have preconceived notions about Indiana, but if it took COVID-19 to get them here to experience what we have, they see the quality of life," Batistatos said. "The family moving in next to me is coming from Tinley Park. More people from Illinois are seeing we have a quality of life that's more affordable and taking the money they earned in Illinois and bringing it back here."

Byway Brewing just off the Borman Expressway in Hammond expects to see more business coming in from Illinois.

"Given the business we've seen since reopening in mid-May when Indiana started reopening sooner than Illinois, I believe the fact that Gov. Holcomb has stated his confidence in remaining at Phase 5 while Illinois is once again limiting bars and restaurants will prove to be a positive for establishments in NWI," owner Dave Toth said. "Like many places in both Indiana and Illinois and per customer concerns and preferences when going out, we've taken steps necessary to maintain social distancing between tables and have enhanced our outdoor patio space with clear vinyl panels and heaters on and in our pergolas so customers will have the option of sitting outside if they choose."

The business is taking extra precautions to ensure strict sanitization and comply with social distancing and mask wearing.

Timbrook Kitchens on Ridge Road in Munster, not far from the state line, draws customers from both Indiana and Illinois, but hasn't seen a greater influx of Illinois customers than normal yet.

"We're down about 30% because we're not doing dine-in and probably won't until next summer," owner Chris Monroe said. "We're trying to keep our customers safe and everyone safe."

The restaurant has pivoted from a focus on breakfast to more emphasis and sandwiches and take-home dinners during the pandemic, offering curbside pickup for those who call ahead.

"Our business actually went up at the beginning because so many places were closed," he said. "But a lot of people have been going to drive-thrus during the pandemic and coming in less. So we switched it up so you can get 10-12 sandwiches during the week for curbside pickup."

Clean Eatz on U.S. 30 in Dyer by the state line already draws in customers from Illinois, including Lynwood, New Lenox and other communities right along the border. Owner Joel Bustos said he would welcome more business from Illinois.

"We opened five months ago right in the middle of the pandemic so I don't know what business is good and what's bad," he said. "We've had some good business days for dining in and others where it's dead. Anyone who wants to come over the border is welcome anytime."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

