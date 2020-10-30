 Skip to main content
Indoor service ban takes effect for Chicago restaurants, bars
alert urgent

Indoor service ban takes effect for Chicago restaurants, bars

Virus Outbreak Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker, shown announcing an extension of the stay-at-home order for Illinois on April 23, has expanded indoor service bans for restaurants and bars to the city of Chicago.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Indoor service at Chicago's restaurants and bars was shut down at 12:01 a.m. Friday as part of Illinois' COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The move, announced Tuesday by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, means restaurants and bars in the state's COVID-19 Region 11 may only serve customers outdoors, or via takeout, drive-thru, curbside or delivery.

Other restrictions include:

  • Outside service must close by 11 p.m.;
  • Outdoor tables must be at least 6 feet apart;
  • Reservations are required for both restaurants and bars.

The newest mitigation directive also limits gatherings to 25 people or 25% of capacity, whichever is less, and requires gaming businesses to close at 11 p.m. and be limited to 25% of capacity.

The restrictions on gatherings do not apply to schools or polling places.

The new restrictions come as COVID-19 numbers continue to trend upward in Illinois. On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,943 new cases and 36 new deaths in addition to 95,111 new tests.

Also, the state reported 3,092 hospitalizations for COVID-19, including 673 patients in the ICU and 288 on ventilators. 

Indoor service bans at restaurants and bars went into effect in suburban Cook County (Region 10) at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. 

