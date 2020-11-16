 Skip to main content
INDOT proposing 2 more roundabouts for 109th in Crown Point; public hearing Tuesday
INDOT proposing 2 more roundabouts for 109th in Crown Point; public hearing Tuesday

INDOT proposing 2 more roundabouts for 109th in Crown Point; public hearing planned for Tuesday

A proposed "dogbone" interchange at 109th Avenue and Interstate 65 in Crown Point is shown. The final project could vary from the current proposal shown, said Cassy Bajek, public relations director for the northwest district of the Indiana Department of Transportation. 

 Provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation

CROWN POINT — The Indiana Department of Transportation wants Crown Point residents to weigh in on two proposed roundabouts at 109th Avenue and Interstate 65.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers at Crown Point City Hall, 101 N. East St., INDOT will host a public hearing on the proposed project.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., allowing residents to view displays and speak with project representatives before the hearing begins, according to a news release.

As proposed, the project includes two, two-lane roundabouts at the intersections of 109th Avenue and the I-65 interchange ramps, creating a "dogbone" interchange along the thoroughfare. The interchange inherited the name from its aerial shape. 

Cassy Bajek, public relations director for the northwest district of INDOT, said the final project could differ from Tuesday night's proposal. 

If the project moves forward as presented, there would be four roundabouts on 109th Avenue between Mississippi and Iowa streets. 

Over the summer, the city installed improvements on 109th Avenue between Broadway and Iowa Street, including concrete medians along Broadway; a roundabout at Mississippi Street; and lighting and landscaping, according to a previous Times report

In 2021, the city has more work planned for the corridor, including a roundabout at 109th and Iowa. 

The proposed INDOT project includes widening 109th Avenue to four lanes to the east and the west of the proposed roundabouts.

Work on I-65 itself isn't expected for the project, according to a news release. Environmental documents for the project can be viewed at www.in.gov/indot/4095.htm?tm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

Participants at the meeting must wear a face covering, hand sanitizer will be provided and social distancing is encouraged, according to a news release. INDOT will provide face coverings for participants who arrive without one.

The public hearing also will be streamed live via Zoom, and on Facebook live on the INDOT Northwest Facebook page: www.facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest/.

Those who wish to join via Zoom can do so online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84970358286, or by calling in at 301-715-8592; 312-626-6799; 929-205-6099; 253-215-8782; 346-248-7799; or 669-900-6833. The Zoom identification number is 849-7035-8286.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

