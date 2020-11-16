INDOT proposing 2 more roundabouts for 109th in Crown Point; public hearing Tuesday

CROWN POINT — The Indiana Department of Transportation wants Crown Point residents to weigh in on two proposed roundabouts at 109th Avenue and Interstate 65.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers at Crown Point City Hall, 101 N. East St., INDOT will host a public hearing on the proposed project.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., allowing residents to view displays and speak with project representatives before the hearing begins, according to a news release.

As proposed, the project includes two, two-lane roundabouts at the intersections of 109th Avenue and the I-65 interchange ramps, creating a "dogbone" interchange along the thoroughfare. The interchange inherited the name from its aerial shape.

Cassy Bajek, public relations director for the northwest district of INDOT, said the final project could differ from Tuesday night's proposal.

If the project moves forward as presented, there would be four roundabouts on 109th Avenue between Mississippi and Iowa streets.