INDOT to close Grant St. ramp to I-80/94

GARY — Indiana Department of Transportation announced Sunday lane closures on the Grant Street ramp connecting motorists to I-80/94.

On or after Monday, INDOT crews will close northbound lanes on the Grant Street ramp connecting to westbound I-80/94, according to a news release.

Southbound lanes of the Grant Street bridge will be converted to two-way traffic allowing for one lane of travel in either direction.

As a detour, drivers can take the northbound Grant Street ramp to eastbound I-80/94 to the Broadway exit where drivers can then circle back around to westbound I-80/94.

The INDOT news release did not give a specified time frame for the lane closures.

Motorists can stay informed about traffic updates by following INDOT's Northwest district at facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or at @INDOTNorthwest on Twitter.

