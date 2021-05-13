Industrial development advancing in Hobart

“That will ramp up to over $311,000 when its fully assessed, and that’s pre-expansion,” Thurston said.

He said Becknell has worked on the project for years, and he’s pleased to see it moving forward.

Initial approval was granted for the project in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the initiative and resulted in project officials reducing the size of the building.

As work is about to start for the industrial development, the city continues with a project to enhance 69th Avenue.

Hobart has completed the first phase of the initiative to widen and reconstruct the road, and the improvements are necessary for development along 69th. City Engineer Phil Gralik has said 69th is expected to have more traffic even if no development occurs there because more motorists are using the street to avoid U.S. 30.

The second phase of the 69th Avenue roadwork is expected to be finished this year, and it includes a roundabout where the road intersects with Colorado Street.

