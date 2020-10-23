Infant dies from blow to head; father charged with murdering her during diaper change

Morgan was taken to Community Hospital, where a doctor noticed bruises and scratches on her head and a CT scan revealed bleeding on her brain, records state. Morgan was taken by helicopter to St. Vincent Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, but she died while en route.

Harling and the infant's mother told police the Indiana Department of Child Services removed her children from their custody when Morgan was 1 month old because Morgan had suffered a broken arm. The mother and Harling claimed Morgan had a vitamin D deficiency, which caused the broken arm, records show.

Harling told investigators his daughter was born with a heart murmur and "holes in her heart," and had been diagnosed a few weeks before her death with respiratory syncytial virus and pneumonia.

Both parents said Morgan "screamed and cried through every diaper change," records state.

The family was granted a supervised visit Dec. 11, and Harling and the children's mother took the children to a restaurant, while a counselor sat nearby and observed.

The counselor transported the children from a foster home to the restaurant and, later, to the Target. She told police she pulled up in front of the Target and allowed Harling to remove the children from her car because of the cold weather, documents state.