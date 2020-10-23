Infant dies from blow to head; father charged with murdering her during diaper change

CROWN POINT — Charges filed this week allege a Munster man murdered his 6-month-old daughter, who had previously been removed from his custody, during a supervised visit Dec. 11.
Justin L. Harling, 25, is accused of causing multiple blunt force injuries to his infant daughter, Morgan Harling, while changing her diaper in a family bathroom at the Munster Target store.
The woman responsible for monitoring the visit was in her car in the parking lot when the baby was injured, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Harling's attorney, Matthew Fech, said his client maintains his innocence and plans to enter not guilty pleas to one count of murder and one count of felony aggravated assault. Harling's initial appearance was set for Monday.
Investigators reviewed a number of photographs of Morgan taken the night of her death and noted bruising and scratches on her head that were not present before Harling took her into the bathroom, records allege.
Medical records showed the infant suffered multiple blunt trauma injuries to her head, including bruising on her forehead, face and chin; bleeding on her brain; fractures near her right eye; and bleeding in her eyes and middle lower back. Doctors also found evidence of older injuries, including a shoulder dislocation, records state.
Emergency crews arrived at the Target about 7:40 p.m. Dec. 12, 2019, and found a nurse performing CPR as the infant lay on a changing table in the store's family bathroom.
Morgan was taken to Community Hospital, where a doctor noticed bruises and scratches on her head and a CT scan revealed bleeding on her brain, records state. Morgan was taken by helicopter to St. Vincent Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, but she died while en route.
Harling and the infant's mother told police the Indiana Department of Child Services removed her children from their custody when Morgan was 1 month old because Morgan had suffered a broken arm. The mother and Harling claimed Morgan had a vitamin D deficiency, which caused the broken arm, records show.
Harling told investigators his daughter was born with a heart murmur and "holes in her heart," and had been diagnosed a few weeks before her death with respiratory syncytial virus and pneumonia.
Both parents said Morgan "screamed and cried through every diaper change," records state.
The family was granted a supervised visit Dec. 11, and Harling and the children's mother took the children to a restaurant, while a counselor sat nearby and observed.
The counselor transported the children from a foster home to the restaurant and, later, to the Target. She told police she pulled up in front of the Target and allowed Harling to remove the children from her car because of the cold weather, documents state.
The counselor said the children's mother had asked about additional supervised visits, but she was unavailable. She parked her car and began sending text messages and making phone calls to see if one of her co-workers might be available, records state.
After a short time, the counselor walked into the Target and saw a commotion near the family bathroom. She saw Morgan's mother, who had feces on her hand and said Morgan was not breathing, records state.
The counselor called 911, and a nurse who happened to be in the area began CPR, according to court documents.
The child's mother told police she was in a checkout line when Harling took Morgan to the restroom. She said she could hear screaming and crying, but she assumed Harling was preparing to change the baby's diaper, records state.
Harling opened the bathroom door and called for Morgan's mother to bring him another diaper, records state.
The mother initially told police she saw Harling had ripped the baby's diaper when she entered the bathroom. When she saw her daughter was struggling to breath and turning blue "like a blueberry," she told Harling to call 911, records state.
Harling initially told police the child's mother took the baby from him and asked "what he had done," records state.
In a later interview with detectives, Harling repeatedly suggested Morgan scratched herself or possibly hit her head while rolling over. He said he was "in a hurry" while he was in the restroom with her. He later said he couldn't say how Morgan received scratches or bruises, documents state.
