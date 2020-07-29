UPDATE: 2-year-old girl shot, airlifted in critical condition, police say; suspect at large

HAMMOND — An infant with a gunshot wound to the head was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday night in critical condition, police said.
At about 9:30 p.m. Hammond officers responded to shots fired in the 3300 block of Craig Drive, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.
A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were in a vehicle in the area when the infant was struck by a bullet from an unknown location. The infant was airlifted to a Chicago hospital and the mother, while uninjured, was taken to a local hospital. The child was in critical condition as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Kellogg said.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said a Lake County sheriff's helicopter was requested in connection to the shooting. Martinez said it appears a suspect fled from the scene and into a wooded area nearby.
On Wednesday night a crime scene was set up at Kennedy Crossing Apartments at 169th Street in Hammond, an eyewitness reported.
Kellogg said officers and detectives were still on scene at 11 p.m. determining the nature of the shooting and more information will be released as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged call Hammond Police Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.
William R. Cottrell
Jesse D. Gorney
Alejandra M. Garza
Arthur B. Greco, Jr.
Terrence T. Jones
Lamond D. Kelley
Anthony Lazzara III
Christopher V. Midkiff
Tyler J. Morache
Nichole A. Moschiano
Jonathan L. Ramirez
Maurice A. Shaw
Andrius J. Suabas
Preston S. Thompson
Rodney J. Washington
Sierra S. Antczack
Takeisha M. Bennett
Larry Boston
Anthony J. Buitron
Kourtnee C. Cole
Daevon D. Davis
Dwaine L. Easterling
Martha N. Garcia
Tina M. Hall
James C. Jackson, Jr.
Victoria D. Johnson
Melissa Lloyd
Martin C. Lopez
Kevin W. McKinley
James R. Mein
Antonio M. Moreno
Michael Porter
Joshua E. Ptak
Cody R. Qualls
Aubrey M. Rice
Maggie M. Schmid
Jeffery M. Thomas
David W. Winebrenner
Kelsey L. Zelenksy
Stanley M. Baker
Trevor M. Black
Darren L. Brewer
Antonio D. Burke
Moises D. Cruz
Rolando U. Garza
Megan E. Grogan
Mauricio Juarez
Robert T. Lusin
Demitri S. Malher
Ernesto Ornelas
Marcus L. Ray
Joshua L. Rule
James W. Schultz IV
Alvaro Serrano Hernandez
Zachary D. Sturm
Henry C. Tolbert
Terry A. Wagster
Bryce R. Campbell
Patsy L. Coots-Stephens
David W. Earner
Martin R. Garcia
Maurice T. Holden
Joshua A. Jones
Michael J. Lulich
Michael R. Melton
Rodney T. Roberts
Dontray J. Ross
Omar E. Sosa
Daniel R. Stephens
Alexander Ray Melvin
Andrew James Lukacek
Bradley Ray Kelly
David Alejandro Guzman
Jeremiah Garner
Kelly Ann Paggen
Kentre A. Flynn
Kyle Chandler Knowles
Nedal Hamed
Nicholas Ryan Purcell
Niemah Cruz
Robert Alfred Poling
Steven Glen Johnson
Teddy Wayne Hughes
Adam Quincy Powell
Anthony Charles Barnett
Ashlee Nicole Metcalf
Brian Keith Thomas
Cody Matthew Adams
Damond Maurice Hamilton
Derrell Jamar Cason
Derrick McClinton
Eric Michael Skinner
James Daniel Matthews
Michale Kenneth Mabry
Mohammed Husnie Alzeer
Orlando Fenderson
Patricia Ann Widner
Roger Duszynski III
Shelly Robinson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!