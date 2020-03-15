Infrastructure grows with economic opportunity, technological change

The 2050 plan was developed at the same time as the 2020-2024 TIP, which lists hundreds of transportation-related projects planned for the five-year period, ranging from projects as large as the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor to some as small as local sidewalk projects. The intention is to score them consistently with the "NWI 2050" goals — so, for example, there's no money in the TIP for new roads, except for projects already in their engineering phase.

"New roadways may connect gaps in the road network, but they can also spur more land development away from existing corridors and take away from reinvesting in areas where infrastructure investments have already been made," the plan concluded. But, "maintaining and improving the existing roadway network remains paramount."

The 2020-2024 TIP includes nearly $371 million in projects. By the end of the "NWI 2050" plan, as much as $2.7 billion will have been spent.

Almost half of that is targeted to two projects: the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s West Lake Corridor and Double Track Northwest Indiana efforts.

The projects are each in the engineering phase of a federal grant process that would pay just under 40% of their construction costs.

Commuter rail expansion