Infrastructure grows with economic opportunity, technological change

Northwest Indiana's existing advantages, along with challenges and opportunities presented by advancing technology and a global economy, will help shape its transportation infrastructure in coming years.
Recent and pending projects, notably along the South Shore Line and at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, along with private projects like the Cline Avenue Bridge, are changing the landscape.
Meanwhile, technological changes involving e-commerce; containerization, including block chain methods of record keeping and sharing; new energy sources; increased water demand and extreme weather events; population loss and an aging population; big data and the Internet of Things; autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence will all impact the need and use of roads, rail, water and air infrastructure.
'NWI 2050'
Those are among a variety of opportunities and challenges the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission discusses in its "NWI 2050" plan, approved last year by commissioners representing each community in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Ultimately, the plan is meant to inform answers to the question, "How do you spend $2.5 billion over 30 years?" That refers to money for transportation projects that will go through NIRPC's planning process. The "NWI 2050" plan tops 200 pages and is divided into chapters with the themes "Connected," "Renewed," "United" and "Vibrant." It considers several possible futures based on economic, technological and demographic changes.
A "Connected" Northwest Indiana is essential for "working, playing, living and learning," the plan states. "Every day, 24,625 residents commute between Lake and Porter counties and 6,856 individuals commute between Porter and LaPorte counties."
Approximately 60,000 commuters travel between Illinois and Northwest Indiana each workday, according to the plan.
Recreational spaces have become fragmented as land is developed. "Human-related land-cover accounts for nearly 73% of the regional landscape today." Natural land areas "consist of patches of complex ecosystems scattered throughout the region."
"NWI 2050" concludes that planning and funding efforts should be directed toward land development emphasizing accessibility, and to connecting fragmented natural areas, municipalities and counties with roads, traill and transit networks.
The "Renewed" chapter highlights, among other challenges, shifts away from older centers of population.
"The movement of people out of these existing communities and into undeveloped areas has created challenges for the region," according to the plan. "This outward growth away from the existing centers is costly, stretching needed services such as water and sewer extensions, increased patrols, and emergency response, with miles of additional asphalt to maintain."
And employment has not shifted to the degree population has: "The disconnect between employment centers and new residential development has increased the distance between people and their workplaces and is causing longer commutes, with an increase in travel demand and associated congestion on the region's roadway network."
Future planning and funding should be targeted to maximizing growth in existing centers, both to renew them and to protect undeveloped natural areas and farmland.
The "United" theme highlights quality of life, and particularly spreading growth across the Region. "The vision aims to reduce traditional patterns of inequity and support communication and revitalization efforts in areas experiencing impacts of prolonged disinvestment."
Transit, access to healthy food, health care and recreational areas including the lakeshore, and to planning and funding transportation projects with respect for environmental justice.
Finally, a "Vibrant" Northwest Indiana "stems from the linkages shared among strategic transportation investments, quality economic development, a healthy and sustainable environment, human capital investments with shared outcomes, and smart land uses.
"NWI 2050" concludes with its longest chapter, an action plan that creates a complex scoring process for transportation projects — 77 project types are assigned to 13 funding programs, and individual project proposals within those programs are evaluated using 98 performance measures.
The 2050 plan was developed at the same time as the 2020-2024 TIP, which lists hundreds of transportation-related projects planned for the five-year period, ranging from projects as large as the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor to some as small as local sidewalk projects. The intention is to score them consistently with the "NWI 2050" goals — so, for example, there's no money in the TIP for new roads, except for projects already in their engineering phase.
"New roadways may connect gaps in the road network, but they can also spur more land development away from existing corridors and take away from reinvesting in areas where infrastructure investments have already been made," the plan concluded. But, "maintaining and improving the existing roadway network remains paramount."
The 2020-2024 TIP includes nearly $371 million in projects. By the end of the "NWI 2050" plan, as much as $2.7 billion will have been spent.
Almost half of that is targeted to two projects: the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s West Lake Corridor and Double Track Northwest Indiana efforts.
The projects are each in the engineering phase of a federal grant process that would pay just under 40% of their construction costs.
Commuter rail expansion
While the projects are separate, they’ve lined up not only chronologically but also in their local and state cooperation in financing and their focus on associated economic development.
“They really, really like them from a mobility and a development standpoint,” Noland of FTA officials after Double Track was advanced to the engineering phase of the New Starts grant program. “It’s exactly what they’re trying to do across the country.”
The FTA’s profiles of the projects, online at www.transit.dot.gov/CIG, provide details on how they’ll transform the Region’s transportation link to Chicago and South Bend.
West Lake Corridor
The new rail line would run 7.8 miles from Hammond to Dyer, with two new stations in Hammond, one in Munster and one at the Munster-Dyer town line. The project also includes a maintenance and storage facility, three traction power substations, the refurbishment of 32 commuter rail cars and construction of 2,300 park and ride spaces.
The service is planned to operate every 28 minutes during weekday peak periods, every 60 minutes during weekday off-peak periods, every 103 minutes during weekday evenings, and every 120 minutes on the weekends.
The annual operating cost is expected to be $10.77 million.
Expected funding for the project, in millions of dollars with percentage of total, is:
• Federal New Starts grant: $354.57; 38.0%
• State of Indiana general fund appropriations and bond proceeds: $132.94; 14.2%
• State of Indiana Next Level Connection fund toll revenue: $118.68; 12.7%
• Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority and local tax revenue: $326.90; 35.1%
• Total: $933.09 (includes $116.8 in finance charges)
Double Track Northwest Indiana
The double-tracking project is intended to speed commutes to and from Chicago by addition of a second track, upgrade infrastructure along the South Shore and improve safety. NICTD intends to build a new second between Gary and Michigan City, and do platform upgrades at five stations with additional parking. Two miles of the project corridor in Michigan City includes construction of a new right-of-way to replace the street-running segment, thus improving safety along the alignment.
The service is planned to operate every 16 minutes during weekday peak periods and approximately every 75 minutes during weekday off-peak periods, evenings, and weekends in the opening year. In the horizon year, service is planned to operate every 14 minutes during weekday peak periods and approximately every 70 minutes during weekday off-peak periods, evenings, and weekends.
Expected funding for the project, in millions of dollars with percentage of total, is:
• Federal New Starts grant: $172.96; 37.9%
• State of Indiana general fund appropriations and bond proceeds: $114.17; 25.0%
• State of Indiana Next Level Connection fund toll revenue: $85.90; 18.9%
• Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority local tax revenue and bond proceeds: $43.32; 9.5%
• St. Joseph County general revenue bond proceeds: $18.25; 4.0%
• Michigan City South Tax Increment Financing district revenue and bond proceeds: $12.17; 2.7%
• LaPorte County major bridge and emergency reserve funds: $6.08; 1.4%
• Cash contribution from St. Joseph County, Michigan City and LaPorte County: $3.20; 0.7%
• Total: $456.05 (includes $40.1 million in finance charges)
Airport improvements
The Gary/Chicago International Airport closed last year celebrating the 100th international flight at its Customs and Border Protection facility. The facility allows air travelers to arrive at the airport without clearing customs at another port-of-entry.
The airport’s 2015 main runway extension is its main enhancement as it attempts to draw more business. Other projects include:
2014
• Gary Jet Center opens a new $5 million LEED-certified hangar.
• B. Coleman opens a new $9 million state-of-the-art terminal and flight support facility.
2015
• GYY completes extension of the main runway from 7,000 to 8,859 feet.
2016
• B. Coleman announces 7-year year, up to $20 million expansion plans.
2017
• Gary Jet Center opens new $3 million terminal and administrative offices.
• B. Coleman opens new $5 million 40,000 square foot hangar.
2018
• GYY Authority Board approves construction of new $2.5 million East Corporate Hangar.
• U.S. Customs & Border Protection Facility opens allowing nonstop international flights.
2019
• A new, nearly 20,000-square-foot corporate hangar opens.
The Gary/Chicago International Airport is currently in the process, with the Federal Aviation Administration, of creating a new master plan for the airport, which is expected to be completed this year.
Energy future
NIPSCO announced several partnerships last year to add wind-generation capacity to its electricity supply as it moves toward its goal of ending its coal-based generation by the end of 2028.
Wind farms in Montgomery, White and Benton and Warren counties will add a capacity of just over 800 MW.
The projects involve partnerships between the Merrillville-based utility and the private companies developing the farms. The agreements resulted from a request NIPSCO issued last year for proposals for alternative energy generation.
NIPSCO's "Your Energy, Your Future" plan calls for retirement of its coal-fired generators at the Schahfer plant near Wheatfield by the end of 2023, and of the generator at its Michigan City plant by the end of 2028. Its strategic plan, developed last year, concluded that the long-term cost of coal, including the cost of maintaining coal-fired plants, was higher than the cost of other sources, including wind and solar, coupled with potential battery storage technology.
The utility is also engaged in a case to increase electric rates, a move the company said is necessary to upgrade infrastructure, address changes in federal tax policy, and change the way it charges large industrial customers.
The wind farm projects include:
• Jordan Creek: A 400 MW project to be developed and constructed by NextEra Energy Resources in Benton and Warren counties, near Williamsport. The project will include an estimated 160 wind turbines. NIPSCO will purchase power directly from Jordan Creek, which will operate and maintain the facilities.
• Roaming Bison: A 300 MW wind project to be developed and constructed by Apex Clean Energy in Montgomery County, near Waynetown. The project will include an estimated 107 turbines. NIPSCO will purchase power directly from Roaming Bison, which will operate and maintain the facilities.
• Rosewater: A 102 MW wind project, to be developed and constructed by EDP Renewables North America in White County. The project will include an estimated 25 turbines. EDP Renewables, which will construct the wind farm, and NIPSCO entered into a joint venture and ownership agreement for the Rosewater project.
• Indiana Crossroads: A 302 MW capacity wind farm to be developed and constructed by EDP Renewables in White County. The farm will have about 80 wind turbines and is anticipated to become operational in 2021. Ownership will be transferred to NIPSCO for the farm's operation.
The wind farm agreements resulted from a request for proposals NIPSCO issued as part of its 2018 Integrated Resource Plan. The company said it intends to announce additional renewable projects next year, after issuing a second request for proposals in December.