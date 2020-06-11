Initiative to invest $50 million in federal funding for Indiana COVID-19 workforce, education needs

The Indiana Governor's Workforce Cabinet is launching a new "Rapid Recovery for a Better Future" initiative this month to assist in coronavirus-related business recovery.
The new initiative is a collaborative effort of the Governor's Workforce Cabinet with state employers, educators, policymakers and more to ensure Hoosiers have access to skills training programs needed to secure work as the Indiana businesses continue down Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track state reopening plan.
The Rapid Recovery for a Better Future initiative is expected to apply $50 million in federal funding to education, workforce and individual needs, according to a Governor's Workforce Cabinet news release.
Some of that funding will be applied toward short-term education and training opportunities through Indiana's Workforce Ready Grant and its Employer Training Grant, according to the release.
"The Governor's Workforce Cabinet and other stakeholders have been working on these strategies and priorities to more precisely connect Hoosiers to resources, but the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated these efforts," Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne said in the news release. "By reaching individuals and families, and connecting with employers and communities, Indiana can provide resources and focus at the local level on helping Hoosiers to secure quality jobs and a better quality life."
Expanded funding of the Workforce Ready Grant program will allow the state to increase funding caps from $5,500 to $10,000 for eligible programs and will allow Indiana residents with two- and four-year degrees to take advantage of increased offerings.
Federal CARES Act funding will also support access to 180 Skills, an online library of non-credit, manufacturing and employability skills courses available for up to 100,000 Hoosiers. Free courses and training will be provided to 10,000 Hoosiers through Ivy Tech Community College's Rapid Recovery program.
"Utilizing federal funding through the CARES Act will allow us to expand these efforts and reach even more Hoosiers," said Teresa Lubbers, chair of the Governor's Workforce Cabinet and state Commissioner for Higher Education. "Taking the next step toward a better future is a manageable way for people to move toward economic and workforce recovery, whether that is reskilling for a different job, finishing a credential or finding a new career."
YourNextStepIn.org will provide one-on-one supports for job searching, resume building and career exploration, and the state's INvestEd will offer free, individualized financial aid guidance.
Other Rapid Recovery initiative goals include establishing connections with career coaches and growing the state's Employer Training Grant to serve 25,000 more Hoosiers.
"People are our state's most valuable resource and they are what define Indiana as a great place to live, work and grow," Holcomb said in the news release. "It is critical that our state is not only providing these service but actively helping people get connected so they take that next step to a better future."
