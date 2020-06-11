Initiative to invest $50 million in federal funding for Indiana COVID-19 workforce, education needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Indiana Governor's Workforce Cabinet is launching a new "Rapid Recovery for a Better Future" initiative this month to assist in coronavirus-related business recovery.

The new initiative is a collaborative effort of the Governor's Workforce Cabinet with state employers, educators, policymakers and more to ensure Hoosiers have access to skills training programs needed to secure work as the Indiana businesses continue down Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track state reopening plan.

The Rapid Recovery for a Better Future initiative is expected to apply $50 million in federal funding to education, workforce and individual needs, according to a Governor's Workforce Cabinet news release.

Some of that funding will be applied toward short-term education and training opportunities through Indiana's Workforce Ready Grant and its Employer Training Grant, according to the release.