Inmate suffered 'medical emergency' before death at hospital, sheriff's police say

According to a St. John police report, Shank was arrested during a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 41 and West 77th Avenue.

An off-duty police officer told St. John police he followed Shank to the area after Shank rear-ended his vehicle in Crete and took off.

Shank admitted he rear-ended another car and left the scene because his license was suspended, the reports states.

Police searched the gray Nissan that Shank was driving and found two uncapped syringes and two small empty glass bottles packaged in a plastic bag, records show.

Shank told an officer he had overdosed on heroin about two hours before the traffic stop and a friend administered naloxone three times before he regained consciousness, according to the report.

The Sheriff's Department statement did not address whether Shank was provided with any medical care related to possible drug use or whether there was any suspicion Shank was under the influence of any drugs while at the jail.