When Michale DeLong joined Ball State’s Let’s Build class, she said it combined two of her passions — teaching and construction.
The semester-long immersive learning course places construction management students in a kindergarten class at Longfellow Elementary School in Muncie to teach the basics of construction at an early age.
As a part of the program, 18 Ball State students spend two and a half hours on Wednesday afternoons teaching a class of 22 kindergartners the basics of construction, safety, equipment and more.
The class incorporates reading, hands-on activities and snacks to engage one-on-one with kids who someday may join the industry, and it also teaches current college students soft skills like patience and communication.
"Working with 5-year-olds can be difficult at times, but they teach me a lot," said DeLong, a Ball State junior from Munster. "I'm learning how to slow myself down and describe ideas in a more descriptive way."
Along with their Ball State teachers, the kindergartners have gotten to build their own wooden dinosaurs, gingerbread houses and toolboxes. The program's course instructor, Jennifer Warner, said the elementary students completed units about residential construction, tools and demolition.
Warner began the Let's Build program in 2015, working with local organizations like the Girl Scouts and Boys & Girls Clubs, and moved the program into the classroom for its first semester this year with help from a Ball State immersive learning grant.
The grant helped fund materials for classroom projects and a trip to the Ball State campus where, under supervision, the kindergartners worked their way up to a building project using hammers and nails.
"That community engagement is especially important to know that our students should give back and get out of that Ball State bubble," Warner said.
Timely, creative strategy
The class is being offered at a time when skilled trade workers are in high demand. Employment in the construction industry is projected to grow by 12 percent by 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics — faster than the average of all other occupations.
Dewey Pearman, executive director of the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana, said the skilled-worker shortage likely has been brought on by two factors — an increase in baby boomers retiring, and fewer young people going into the trade industry.
He said programs like Ball State's Let's Build that target children of young ages can get them thinking early on about trade industry jobs as a viable career choice.
"We have long felt it would be beneficial to expose children at much younger ages to the construction industry, because we feel it's something young people relate to very easily," Pearman said.
"The sooner we expose people to the industry, the better we are moving them toward construction down the pipeline."
And though the kindergartners are young, Warner said, she hopes the early exposure helps set a positive tone for trade work as the Longfellow students grow older.
"Hopefully it will be something they remember and consider when they graduate," she said.
DeLong, who hopes to become a job-site superintendent after graduating, said the Let's Build program teaches practical skills and builds role models for the kindergartners, some of whom may not have older siblings to look up to. She said she's aware some of the students she's working with today may not go to college and hopes ultimately hopes their kindergarten exposure will lead them to pursue a career in the trades.
"Maybe someday they'll work under me and foster that environment that working with your hands is not a bad thing," she said.