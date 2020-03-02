Inside the final month of Pete Buttigieg's campaign

WASHINGTON — He opened February by sharing victory with one of the Democratic Party's best-known figures and ended it with a humbling defeat at the hands of another. Yet Pete Buttigieg's unlikely path over the last 30 days exceeded virtually everyone's expectations of his presidential ambitions, except perhaps his own.

The former mayor of Indiana's fourth largest city, an openly gay 38-year-old whose name most voters still can't pronounce, formally suspended his White House bid Sunday night. He did so acknowledging that he no longer had a viable path to the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, even after finishing in the top four in each of the first four contests of the 2020 primary season.

“By every historical measure, we were never supposed to get anywhere at all,” Buttigieg reminded his hometown crowd, which was disappointed and hopeful at the same time. The crowd interrupted his speech with chants of “2024.”

Buttigieg was set to endorse his Democratic rival Joe Biden and appear with him at a rally in Dallas on Monday night, according to two people familiar with the decision who were were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out earlier Monday, also planned to attend the rally and endorse Biden, her campaign said.