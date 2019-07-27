VALPARAISO — A new intersection connecting the two shopping centers on Silhavy Road will finish construction by Oct 1., according to the city engineer.
The new entrance on Silhavy Road will be on the northern part of the road by the Panera Bread to the west and the Noodles and Company to the east, Engineer Adam McAlpine said Friday. It will be similar to the one on the southern part of the road near Menards.
“The project is underway,” he said. “People will be able to go from one shopping center to the other just as they can down by the Menards entrance.”
McAlpine said it was part of an agreement with the tenants in the Valparaiso Walk shopping center because their northernmost entrance is difficult to navigate.
“This has been ongoing for several years now,” City Administrator Bill Oeding said. “A lot of people have been involved in this whole process and it finally coming to a close is good stuff.”
Meanwhile, on the other side of the city, the portion of Goodrich Road between Diamond and Jade boulevards near the Greenfield Creek Subdivision will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday to replace two culverts.
“One has a hole in the top of it,” Mark Geskey, collections and distribution manager of the city sewer department said. “So we'll get that done, weather permitting.”
A detour will be off of Campbell Street, according to Geskey.