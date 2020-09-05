 Skip to main content
Interstate shut down for rollover crash that injured 3 people, police say
Interstate shut down for rollover crash that injured 3 people, police say

Interstate Traffic File

Traffic on Interstate 80/94 by the Kennedy exit was backed up due to a rollover crash with injuries. 

 Marc Chase, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A rollover crash with sent three people to the hospital and shut down a portion of Interstate 80/94 Saturday evening, police say. 

At 7:30 p.m. police responded to the westbound lanes of I-80/94 by the Kennedy Avenue exit in Hammond for a rollover crash, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Dan Becker. 

Two passenger vehicles collided and one vehicle rolled over, Becker said. Three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown. 

All westbound lanes in the area were temporarily shut down following the crash and were expected reopen sometime before 9 p.m. However, drivers should expect traffic delays in the area. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

