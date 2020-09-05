Interstate shut down for rollover crash that injured 3 people, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A rollover crash with sent three people to the hospital and shut down a portion of Interstate 80/94 Saturday evening, police say.

At 7:30 p.m. police responded to the westbound lanes of I-80/94 by the Kennedy Avenue exit in Hammond for a rollover crash, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Dan Becker.

Two passenger vehicles collided and one vehicle rolled over, Becker said. Three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

All westbound lanes in the area were temporarily shut down following the crash and were expected reopen sometime before 9 p.m. However, drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

